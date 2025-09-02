Appel à candidature : AGL Guinée recrute à plusieurs postes

AGL en Guinée recrute pour les postes ci-dessous :
- Responsable Transport H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Responsable Transport H/F
- Administrateur Système et Infrastructure H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Administrateur Système et Infrastructure H/F
- Responsable Risque Douane H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Responsable Risque Douane H/F
- HR Business Partner H/F
AGL transport & logistics – HR Business Partner H/F
- Superviseur Commercial et Equipement COSCO H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Superviseur Commercial et Equipement COSCO H/F
- Technicien Support Réseaux H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Technicien Support Réseaux H/F
- Business Analyst Data and Reporting H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Business Analyst Data and Reporting H/F
- Agent Commercial H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Agent Commercial H/F
- Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Recrutement & Talent Management H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Recrutement & Talent Management H/F
- Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Formation & GPEC H/F
AGL transport & logistics – Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Formation & GPEC H/F