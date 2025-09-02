ledjely
Accueil » Appel à candidature : AGL Guinée recrute à plusieurs postes
Appel à candidature : AGL Guinée recrute à plusieurs postes

AGL en Guinée recrute pour les postes ci-dessous : 

  1. Responsable Transport H/F

  1. Administrateur Système et Infrastructure H/F

  1. Responsable Risque Douane H/F

  1. HR Business Partner H/F

  1. Superviseur Commercial et Equipement COSCO H/F

  1. Technicien Support Réseaux H/F

  1. Business Analyst Data and Reporting H/F

  1. Agent Commercial H/F

  1. Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Recrutement & Talent Management H/F

  1. Assistant (e) RH – Chargé Formation & GPEC H/F

